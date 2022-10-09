What if your business can’t pay you?, by Ola Emmanuel

In response to the first part of this piece, Lawrenta opines, “you have just addressed me today” while Mrs Mozie Vivian declares, “Hi Emma, please drop more light on how a small business owner pays his/herself”. However, Babatunde Kadri believes that the question raised to anchor the first part should not be left unanswered. His words: “thanks for your write up on the above subject. I have regularly read your numerous write-ups, but I’m keenly interested in this one just like the rest. I will appreciate if you can let me have the answer to the question at the last paragraph of the article. The feedback generated really points to the fact that many Nigerian business owners are guilty of the issue under discussion.

One of the challenges facing MSMEs is that the owners who manage these businesses by themselves never see themselves as employees of their businesses. Their mannerisms, attitudes and behaviours always loudly say, “it is my business. MSME owners operate their businesses with the mentality to treat the business’ finances just like the naira notes in their purses. Where this is the case, it means there is no respect for the business from the owners. That is why the businesses are treated anyhow: appearing at work any time, leaving the business premise any time, not coming to work at all some time, and using the business money as they feel like. Most small business owners are satisfied with letting people know they own a business – an ego thing – but are not readily interested to give the required mental capacity and emotional investment. They don’t know they should take the businesses to higher heights so that these businesses can continue to exist when they are no longer available to run it.

In your business, you need to put yourself in a position of an employee – as if working in another person’s business. Consider it, if the business is not your own and you are seeking to be employed by another business, like the size of your own, to perform the role you have assigned yourself (overall manager), how much would you ask to be paid as salary? When you mention your salary, the business will decide whether it can pay you or not. Whatever the business says it can pay you will or should also be considered by you (whether it is okay by you or not). But now that you are the one to conduct employment interview for yourself in your business, ask yourself: how much salary will be okay for you to work for the business (your business) to the best of your capacity as the overall manager of the business? If you know that you need, for example, a salary of N300,000 per month to work in your business conscientiously, this is not a problem. Fix the amount you want as salary but be considerate and reasonable in what you do.

If the business is buoyant enough to pay you the salary, ensure you pay yourself together with other employees when they are paid. Salary account can be opened for all the employees (including yourself) in the bank your business uses and every month the bank is given a letter authorising the employee’s’ salary accounts be credited with each person’s salary. By so doing, you must discipline yourself to limit your spending for your personal needs to your own salary and stop dipping your hand into the business purse.

In your business template, there should be a page that contains names of all employees working in the business. As the owner of the business who is also working as the manager, your name should be the first to be written as employee for the business. Among the information to be supplied on the page is the salary paid to all employees (including your own) per month, how many hours each employee is to work for the business daily and how many days do you work in a month to earn the salary. At the bottom of the page, it should clearly be indicated how much the business is paying as salary to all the employees (including your salary) every month.

But if the business is not buoyant enough to pay your own salary, how do you handle your own salary or wage payment? One thing is clear, other employees may throw in the towel if their salaries are not paid but you cannot do this to your own business as owner-manager. Though you have fixed your salary and it is known to the business (i.e. captured as part of your business monthly expenses) but the business cannot pay the salary yet, you may earn part payments that the business can afford, and the balance duly noted as the money your business owes you. Where the business cannot pay at all, let it be on record how many months’’ salary the business owes you that you will receive when the business begins to perform better and could afford to clear its debts. Also, you may treat the outstanding salary as capital re-invested into the business. Where this is the case, it means you have invested more money into the business and the value of the business has increased.

What are we saying here? You should you know how much your business is to pay you as salary or wage. It is part of expenses that must be incurred by the business if you are actively working as the manager in the business.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant