The representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, has denied calling one of the attendees of the South West Zonal Public Hearing on Constitution Review a “thug.”

The senator stated her position on a Television Continental programme, Your View, on Saturday.

Tinubu claimed that she asked the woman if she was a thug, but never called her a thug.

She said: “I only asked a question and I expected her to say: ‘Ma’am, I am not a thug.’”

She further stated that she fights her own battles and doesn’t report anyone to her husband, who is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said: “That you have a position doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself to that position because the position will go and then do you go back and find yourself.

“You have to be yourself in every situation.

“Most of the time when people see me talk strongly, yes, I am Asiwaju’s wife but Asiwaju is somebody that I don’t go home to report anyone to because he would tell me: ‘You are wrong.’

“I don’t know why but when you have a husband who tells you: ‘You are wrong,’ when you are right, in your own view, would you go back to such a person?

“So, I do my own fight when I have to, especially in what I believe in.”