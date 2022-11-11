What I told King Charles when he asked me if I had a house in UK — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what he told King Charles III when the monarch asked him if he had a house in the United Kingdom.

He made this known in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority after their meeting in Buckingham Palace.

Buhari said he met with King Charles III to foster Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom.

He said King Charles III asked him whether he has a house in the UK or not.

He said: “He (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (in the UK), I said no, I live in Nigeria alone, the only house I have are those I have before I got into government and I am not very much interested in having houses all over the place.

“I feel much freer when I have nothing.”

Buhari said Nigeria had a large market and that it was only wise for the business relationship between the two countries to be nurtured.

He said: “Firstly, we are to meet with the King in Kigali, but unfortunately, the meeting was postponed.

“He is interested very much in Nigeria, maybe because of Nigeria’s relationship with Britain for long, our economic strength, I think we are still of great attachment to them.”

Buhari said the British monarch spoke very well of Nigeria and wanted the relationship to continue.





