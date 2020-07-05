The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has never promised that the NAF will end the war on Boko Haram by the end of 2020.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Daramola was reacting to publications in some media insinuating Abubakar during a recent operational visit to Maiduguri promised that the NAF would “end the war on Boko Haram by the end of the 2020”.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to publications in some media insinuating that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, during a recent operational visit to the Headquarters of the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri, on July 4 promised that the NAF would end the war on Boko Haram by the end of the Year 2020.

“The NAF wishes to state that the above attributed statement is not a true reflection of what the CAS actually said and therefore constitutes a misrepresentation; hence the need for this clarification.

“For the benefit of the general public, it must be noted that the CAS, in saying that very soon, at least before the end of the year, we should be rounding up this operation or latest by the end of this year.

“So, work towards that and be rest assured that the Nigerian Air Force will support you never suggested that the ATF would single-handedly end the war on Boko Haram.

“Instead, the CAS was setting a target for the ATF to encourage and spur it on to focus all its energy and resources towards achievement.

“This is typical of visionary leadership which sets goals for its subordinates in order to inspire a redoubling of efforts.

“It is expected that with this new charge, the ATF, working in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, will work even more assiduously towards ensuring victory.

“Accordingly, the general public is please requested to discountenance these reports, as the foregoing is the true representation of the CAS statement.”