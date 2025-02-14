What I dislike about Primate Ayodele, who I love so much, by Osho Oluwatosin

Every February 14 is a day I patiently look forward to because it represents the special and rare moment I get to celebrate the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele. It feels strange referring to him as the Leader of IESC in this write-up because I can’t remember the last time I saw him in that capacity.

I’m sure that if it weren’t for the need to include that title in our media materials, I might have even forgotten he holds such a title.

This isn’t because he isn’t worthy of the title; it’s just that Primate Ayodele has never really cared about this role. He often acts like a regular church member. One would expect a leader of a spiritual movement to be uptight, less accessible, and more distant, but not him. You’ll find him playing with children, hugging church members, dedicating time to counsel people, picking up their calls even at odd hours, and still being spiritually efficient. Maybe for him, being the Leader of IESC is just a title, but in reality, he acts more like the Chief Servant of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

Well, this isn’t my main focus for today. Perhaps the spirit led me to talk about this briefly, but my intention is to express my feelings about what I dislike about the man, Primate Elijah Ayodele, whom I love so much.

Many may be surprised to realize that someone like me, who doesn’t spend a day without speaking to Primate Ayodele, would have something I dislike about this popular man of God. But I need everyone to understand that Primate is human and isn’t totally perfect. Therefore, today is the day I’ll expose the imperfection I’ve observed in Primate Ayodele.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Primate Ayodele like a son loves his father, like a husband loves his wife, like friends love each other, like Jesus loves the church. This expose about what I dislike about him cannot change the love I have for him.

To start with, Primate Ayodele is not just someone I work for. He is my physical and spiritual guardian, responsible for many positive things that have happened in my life over the last five years. I remember sharing how my meeting with him changed the trajectory of my life for the better, and even years later, I still look back and thank God for bringing him into my life.

Many times, I could be at a crossroads, unsure about something, and without even discussing it with him, he would bring it up during our solemn time, and immediately, I would feel relieved. You might be wondering what ‘solemn time’ is. Well, you might not fully understand, but it’s that moment when we have serious talks, which could happen once a week or a month. We talk often, joking and discussing various issues, but the solemn time is when I am quiet while he speaks to my innermost being. You can’t understand it; it’s not an ordinary moment. It is during these times that I receive answers to many of my problems.

In the physical realm, I’ve never seen anyone push my career as hard as Primate Ayodele does. In fact, I don’t put in as much effort as he does at any given point. He’s always willing to introduce me to important people, always looking for ways to connect me to opportunities, speaks proudly about me no matter who is around him, and always wants the best for me.

I remember when he surprised me with a car gift two years ago, out of the blue. I never expected it and didn’t initially understand what it meant until I realised he was sending me a message: ‘change of status.’ When I received the vehicle, I openly said that Primate Ayodele was my identity, and I wasn’t wrong in saying that. Even now, I don’t think I would have reached where I am if God hadn’t sent this man my way.

Mind you, I’m not the only one who has enjoyed Primate Ayodele’s generosity. Everyone can attest that whenever he does something for you, his next move is to disappear from you. This is what I don’t like—though I personally haven’t experienced it, many others have called me to complain about it.

Primate Ayodele is the kind of person who doesn’t like hearing the words: “Thank you.” If you dare appreciate him for anything, he will just flee from you until you stop expressing gratitude.

About three years ago, Primate Ayodele rewarded one of Nigeria’s prominent journalists with a vehicle. For weeks after that, he didn’t pick up the person’s calls. The recipient became worried and even considered returning the car, but when he reached out to me, I simply told him that Primate Ayodele was running from him because he didn’t want to hear: “Thank you.” Trust me, as soon as the person stopped thanking him, he started answering his calls again.

Another time, a veteran in the media industry was celebrating his birthday and reached out to Primate Ayodele. He sent some money to the person, and after that, he stopped answering his calls. The recipient called me, complaining about Primate Ayodele, and I told him the same thing. This man was initially surprised and didn’t want to believe it until he stopped saying “Thank you” and realised I was right.

It can be frustrating not to have the chance to show gratitude. Many thoughts might run through one’s mind, and the interesting part is that Primate Ayodele will never tell you that this is the reason he’s avoiding you. He’ll just go “missing in action” until you figure it out yourself.

However, I’ve come to realise that this decision not to listen to people showing gratitude is a form of humility and recognition that God is the only one who truly deserves our thanks. Primate Ayodele didn’t directly tell me this, but it’s just my observation. He probably doesn’t want to be appreciated because he doesn’t want to share in God’s glory. If you ask me, I would say that everyone has the right to do whatever they think is best to avoid seeing themselves as God in anyone’s life.

As Primate Elijah Ayodele celebrates his birthday today, I celebrate him as the most humble man of God I have ever met, the most resourceful, sophisticated person I have come across. Happy Birthday, Daddy.

. Osho Oluwatosin is the media aide to Primate Elijah Ayodele and the publisher of www.trixxng.com.

