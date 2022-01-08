What I discussed with Governor Ikpeazu — Senator Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed what he discussed with the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, when they met.

Kalu on Friday paid a visit to Ikpeazu in his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Stating that the meeting was the first between them, the former Abia State Governor said they had frank discussion.

He said: “This governor is my mother’s son.

“That’s why you can never see my media group attacking him because my mother will not agree.

“When I wanted to come, I told her I was going to see the governor and she said greet him for me.

“I thank the governor for having me.

“We’ve had our discussion.

“We discussed the good, the bad and the ugly.

“We were naked.

“The both of us saw face to face.

“We discussed.

“He told me the truth and I also told him the truth.

“I reminded him that when I was the governor, I used to go with him to ANPP (All Nigeria Peoples Party) House, APGA (All Progressives Grand Alliance) and I was not partisan.

“I want him to be that kind of governor.

“Let him not be a governor that will limit where to enter.

“Let entry point not be a barrier to you.

“This is our state.

“After politics, both of us would be in the old Governors’ Club.”

On the 2023 general election, Kalu said he told Ikpeazu to run for the seat of Abia South Senatorial District.

He said: “You better join me in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the next 15 months.

“This is bipartisanship and I am not afraid of anyone.

“I speak my mind at all times.

“I told him the day I came with the Senate President that we need him in the Senate.

“So, the ball is on you and the game is on you.”

On the state of roads in Abia State, Kalu said: “Our people have requested for the road from Umuahia to Uzuakoli, Alayi to Igbere and also goes to Abiriba to be done.

“I have put N1 billion on the road.

“Please find the contractors doing all these your fine roads here to come and do that road.

“You said you have sent someone there, but I said no.

“Find those doing this particular one here to do that road.

“May God keep us alive.

“To our people, there’s no quarrels, nobody should harm anyone.

“There is no senator in Abia who had done a cross constituency job except me.

“Those claiming they have done cross constituency job in my constituency, it’s not true.

“You can open the budget.

“I have given two roads, one in Ariaria Market in shoe maker section and another one is the Industrial Layout, also in Ariaria Market.

“I expected my colleagues to be building roads and in everywhere in their constituencies.

“I want to thank the Governor.

“II will never praise nor criticise him in public, but I thank him for been steadfast.

“When you are a leader, you are a dumping ground.

“When you come out, the people will appreciate you.

“I hope history will write you on the good side.

“History is a very big thing.

“Like I told the governor that he knows I can’t praise nor condemn him but I leave him for history and I’ve told him so many thing that would make history to lead us well.”