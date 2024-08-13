What I discussed with Ambode — Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed what he discussed with his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, when he visited him at the Lagos House.

Sanwo-Olu, who is in his second and final term of four years, revealed their discussion on his X handle on Monday.

This was hours after Ambode, who had only one term in office before he was replaced by Sanwo-Olu, left the Lagos State Government House.

Also Read:

Sanwo-Olu tweeted on his X handle: “Today, I welcomed my brother and predecessor, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, back to Lagos House on a courtesy visit.

“Our conversation centred around the future of Lagos and building on the solid foundation already in place.

“I value his perspective as we all work together to ensure that Lagos remains on the path of growth and development.”

Post Views: 36