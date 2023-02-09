What happened between Pastor Chris and his wife?

The divorce story between LoveWorld Founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and his ex-wife, Anita Oyakhilome, is rather a sad news and a BIG shock to the Ministry.

It came as a shock to many when the Nigerian minister Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his then-wife, Anita Oyakhilome, announced their divorce in 2016.

Especially members of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry, LoveWorld, were in disbelief when the news broke.

The pastor and his then-wife seemed to be the perfect couple to LoveWorld members, but in 2014, people started questioning why Anita Oyakhilome suddenly stopped appearing in LoveWorld events.

During that year, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome eventually threw the bomb: they were separated and were going to be divorced.

In 2016, the final divorce papers were signed.

LoveWorld members and others have wondered for years what led Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome to divorce.

Both of them have, to a great extent, refrained from commenting on their divorce.

Lots of rumors have been spreading over the years. Some have suggested that the couple was back together, while rumors of both of them remarrying other people have also been surfacing.

However, both parties have made it clear that they have not reconciled and have also not remarried other people.

Pastor Chris’ ex-wife cuts ties with LoveWorld after divorce

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome married in 1991 in Lagos, Nigeria. While people today think that they tied the knot in a big lavish ceremony, it is far from the truth.

Back then, the couple was not as famous as it would later become, so the wedding was rather small.

In 1993, the couple welcomed their first baby, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome. Two years later, the daughter Charlene Oyakhilome completed the family.

Like many of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s family members, Anita Oyakhilome and their two daughters also joined the LoveWorld Ministry.

Anita Oyakhilome became a pastor of the ministry and was in charge of its branches in the United Kingdom.

However, after the divorce, Anita Oyakhilome has resigned from all of her positions in the LoveWorld Ministry, and she is no longer associated with it.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, on the other hand, is an active gospel singer and songwriter in the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM).

She releases music under the stage name CSO, her initials.

In 2018, she married the Ghanaian/Dutch businessman Phillip Frimpong in Nigeria. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome attended the wedding, which was officiated by his longtime friend Pastor Benny Hinn.

In 2021, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and Phillip Frimpong welcomed their first child, Arielle Rachelle-Marise, who is the first grandchild of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Oyakhilome.

The Oyakhilomes stick together

As mentioned earlier, Anita Oyakhilome is no longer part of the LoveWorld Ministry due to the divorce, but other members of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s family are still actively taking part in the church’s activities.

His brother, Reverend Ken Oyakhilome, is a member of the church’s Central Executive Council and the pastor of the church’s branch in Houston, Texas, the United States.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sister, Kathy Woghiren, is also a household name in the LoveWorld Ministry.

She is not only a songwriter but also the chairman of the LoveWorld Records Label, the director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry and the director of the LoveWorld Creative Arts Academy.

Despite divorce: Pastor Chris expands his church

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded the LoveWorld Ministry in Nigeria in 1987.

Over the years, the church has grown to have an estimated 13 million members worldwide, with most of them residing in Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The LoveWorld Ministry has developed into being much more than a church.

It consists of multiple divisions, such as the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, the Healing School and the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI).

After its establishment in 1987, the ministry was quick to embrace the new technological opportunities, and it opened several tv channels.

LoveWorldSAT was one of them, and it still exists to this day. It was the first Christian African tv channel to broadcast to the rest of the world 24/7.

Through his NGO, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), the pastor has helped millions of people in need all over the world.

It was recently announced that the NGO has donated 63 million ml of blood to hospitals across Africa, helping in saving 400,000 lives.

The foundation also hired and trained 10,161 first responders and trained 162,576 people in CPR and first aid, making a difference in local communities in Africa.