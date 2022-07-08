What are the most important events in Bitcoin’s history?

Bitcoin is the poster boy for the crypto market due to its massive popularity.

It is a lucrative asset for people worldwide because it is the best entry point for people who want to invest in cryptocurrencies and it set the standard for the industry.

Bitcoin’s popularity has helped the crypto market grow into the mainstream consciousness.

During the history of Bitcoin, there have been some big moments that need to be remembered.

If you want to know more about the crypto market and you’re just getting started with Bitcoin, take a look at the landmark moments in Bitcoin’s history.

The Bitcoin Pizza Day

Buying products and services using Bitcoin has become commonplace nowadays but in the past, people were unaware that it can truly be used in a legitimate purchase.

Back on May 22, 2010, a Floridian named Laszlo Hanyecz was craving for pizza and he used 10,000 BTC to buy the meal.

He ordered two Papa John’s pizzas as proof that Bitcoin can be used in transactions.

This was one of the most important days in the history of the crypto market because it proved that cryptocurrencies were not just used for investments because they can turn into one of the most lucrative assets in the world for transactions.

This led to the growth of the crypto market and the exchanges that we know of today.

The 2012 Bitcoin Halving

This was the first halving in Bitcoin’s history which led to some significant changes to the asset. A halving refers to the process of halving the rewards of mining Bitcoin after each set of 210,000 blocks is mined.

After a halving event, Bitcoin’s price will continue to rise significantly albeit gradually.

This means that it is the perfect time to buy Bitcoin for people who are looking to expand their portfolio.

The first Bitcoin halving happened on November 28, 2012 after a total of 10,500,000 BTC had been mined.

Now, you can see that halvings occur every four years which has led to some solid growth for Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market.

During the first halving, the price of Bitcoin stood at around $11 but it has turned into one of the most crucial moments in history because it increased tenfold which has set the precedent for the crypto industry.

Microsoft accepting Bitcoin

As one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin, Microsoft started to accept Bitcoin as payment.

This was an option for games, apps, and other digital content on Windows, Windows Phone, or Xbox.

This is one of the vital moments in Bitcoin’s history because it proved that a corporation as large as Microsoft could accept cryptocurrency as a payment option.

Other big companies started to follow this years after which was pretty interesting because Microsoft was early in the adoption process.

Across the crypto market, people wanted to understand cryptocurrencies more and with Microsoft adopting Bitcoin, it was easier to accept cryptocurrencies better for loads of people worldwide.

Bitcoin will keep making landmark moments

With the development of Bitcoin through the years, it should be expected that people will have some big moments moving forward.

Even for people who are just getting started with Bitcoin, you should know that there will be some landmark moments for the Bitcoin industry in the near future.

The crypto market will keep growing and Bitcoin will be at the forefront all the time.