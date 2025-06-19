How Nigeria can navigate its leadership challenges — Oyewunmi

Dr. Adebukola Oyewunmi, Leadership Development Expert and Editor of: “The Dark Side of Leadership: A Cross-Cultural Compendium,” who is also an Academic Fellow of CIPD, speaks in this interview on how Nigeria can navigate its leadership challenges. Excerpt:

Can you share an overview of your professional background?

I am a leadership development consultant with a PhD in Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management. My academic and professional journey has been driven by a passion for leadership, organisational psychology, and workplace behaviour. Over the last decade, I have built an international research network spanning Africa, Europe, and the Americas, focused on improving organisational effectiveness through evidence-based leadership practices. I bridge academic theory and practical application, having published widely with over 700 citations, and currently serve as Associate Editor for two ABS-listed management journals, as well as on the editorial board of a leading social psychology journal. I lecture at Teesside University’s International Business School, championing a ‘students as creators’ approach to learning that encourages active knowledge creation. I am also the lead editor of The Dark Side of Leadership: A Cross-Cultural Compendium (Routledge) and continue consulting for public and private organizations in Nigeria and the UK. I hold an Academic Fellowship with CIPD and am currently researching whistleblowing behaviour in Africa in collaboration with US colleagues.

What motivates your focus on leadership and organisational development?

My motivation stems from a fundamental belief that leadership transcends position—it is about influence, accountability, and legacy. Witnessing both the consequences of ineffective leadership and the transformative potential of ethical leaders fuels my dedication. I aim to challenge conventional leadership narratives and promote transformational leadership models, especially in high-stakes environments. For the next generation, I want leadership to be understood as a service-oriented responsibility, grounded in ethical values and a global mindset. My hope is to foster a leadership culture that is intentional, inclusive, and impactful, inspiring young people to lead with integrity.

What are the key leadership challenges currently facing Nigeria?

Nigeria’s leadership challenges are complex and multifaceted, deeply embedded in historical, socio-political, and institutional contexts. A major issue is the pervasive lack of accountability and transparency across sectors, leading to resource mismanagement and erosion of public trust. The dominance of transactional leadership—where loyalty often trumps competence—results in mediocrity rather than excellence. Ethno-religious divisions also influence leadership appointments, sometimes prioritising identity politics over national interests, which fractures cohesion. Additionally, short-term policy focus and fragile institutions hinder sustainable progress. Crucially, there is a leadership development gap: despite a youthful population, structured pathways for cultivating ethical, visionary leaders remain limited. Addressing these issues requires a dedicated commitment to developing leaders equipped to drive systemic change.

Why is leadership development so critical for Nigeria right now?

Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment. With over 220 million people, predominantly under-30, the nation’s potential is enormous—but unrealised without capable leadership. Effective leadership development is essential to translate vision into action and foster inclusive governance. It equips future leaders with the skills, ethics, and global perspective needed to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving world and to harness Nigeria’s demographic dividend for sustainable development.

Your book: “The Dark Side of Leadership,” explores toxic leadership globally. How is this relevant to Nigeria?

As lead editor, I am proud that The Dark Side of Leadership draws on diverse, cross-cultural perspectives to expose how unchecked leadership can become harmful. In Nigeria, manifestations such as corruption, tribalism, and authoritarianism illustrate these dark patterns—systemic issues rather than mere individual failings. These toxic traits are often disguised by charisma or populism. I emphasise that charisma is no substitute for character. Leadership development must therefore integrate ethical training and psychological awareness to help leaders recognise and resist these destructive tendencies.

What warning signs of toxic leadership should Nigerian institutions watch for?

Key indicators include suppression of dissent, centralised decision-making, and reliance on sycophantic advisors. Traits like narcissism and Machiavellianism undermine institutional integrity. In Nigeria, patronage, lack of meritocracy, and a culture of silence are common manifestations, stifling innovation and breeding public cynicism.

How can leadership development initiatives counteract these negative tendencies?

Successful programmes must transcend technical skills to focus on character, emotional intelligence, and ethical decision-making. Incorporating cultural competence and reflective practices keeps leaders grounded and self-aware. Nigerian programs should also address specific socio-political realities such as ethnic diversity and fragile institutions to ensure relevance and impact.

Is leadership development only relevant to political figures?

Not at all. Leadership exists in every domain—whether education, entrepreneurship, community organising, or civil service. Some of Nigeria’s most impactful leaders operate outside formal politics. Leadership development is a lifelong journey empowering individuals to effect positive change wherever they serve.

What role do educational institutions play in cultivating leadership?

Educational settings are crucial incubators for future leaders. They must foster critical thinking, collaboration, and civic engagement beyond rote learning.

Leadership opportunities like student government and service projects are vital, and educators should model ethical leadership themselves. Transforming classrooms into spaces of empowerment is foundational for raising responsible leaders.

How does culture impact leadership behaviour in Nigeria?

Culture deeply influences authority, communication, and conflict resolution styles. Nigeria’s respect for elders and hierarchical traditions can sometimes limit open dialogue and innovation. Effective leaders need cultural intelligence to balance tradition with inclusive, modern leadership practices that respect diversity while promoting progress.

Can you highlight successful leadership development models in Nigeria?

Programmes like LEAP Africa, the African Leadership Academy, and the Not Too Young To Run movement exemplify impactful leadership development through youth empowerment, mentorship, and civic engagement. These initiatives nurture visionary leaders with local relevance and global outlooks but must remain true to their founding principles.

How can the private sector enhance leadership development?

The private sector plays a pivotal role by investing in leadership pipelines, sponsoring fellowships, and supporting entrepreneurship hubs. Businesses that prioritise ethical governance, transparency, and diversity contribute not only to their own success but to national development by cultivating innovative and accountable leaders.

What is the importance of mentorship in combating toxic leadership?

Mentorship counters isolation and ego in leadership by offering honest feedback and modelling ethical behaviour. In Nigeria, where formal leadership training is often scarce, mentorship bridges critical gaps, humanising leadership and reinforcing humility and responsibility.

How should we evaluate the effectiveness of leadership development programmes?

Impact evaluation must combine qualitative and quantitative measures—tracking ethical conduct, problem-solving abilities, community influence, reduced corruption, improved institutional performance, and civic participation. Evaluations should be ongoing, adaptive, and grounded in the local context.

What advice do you offer young Nigerians aspiring to lead?

Leadership is about service, responsibility, and accountability—not titles or applause. Aspiring leaders must cultivate self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and humility. They should be vigilant against narcissism and authoritarianism and seek honest counsel. Cultural intelligence is vital in Nigeria’s diverse society, requiring empathy and inclusivity. Finally, embrace lifelong learning, reflection, and growth. Continuously ask: Am I leading for the people or myself? Honest answers to this question set the foundation for impactful leadership.

. Dr. Adebukola Oyewunmi is the founder of Characom Leadership Consulting, Academic Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, and lecturer at Teesside University International Business School. She is a scholar and practitioner dedicated to advancing leadership development in Nigeria and beyond.

