WFD 2021: CFM donates food to SOS children’s village

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, makers of the popular Mama Gold flour and semolina brands and Crown Pasta and Crown Premium Pasta food products, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, donated food items to the SOS Children’s Villages in Isolo, Lagos.

The donation, according to the leading miller, forms part of its corporate social investment drive to give back to its community, especially the vulnerable. The visit to the Children’s Village was part of the flour milling firm’s series of activities lined up to mark the 2021 World Food Day (WFD) themed: “Our actions are our future – Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.”

A delegation of the management and staff of CFM was at the Isolo, Lagos centre to identify with the independent, non-governmental, non-profit international development organization, renowned for its humanitarian efforts and developmental assistance to children in need.

In addition to the donation to the SOS Children’s Village in Lagos, CFM also organised a cook out for over 480 students of Biyamusu Primary School, Ajingi, Kano, and donated food products and toiletries to the wards of Nasarawa Children’s Home an orphanage also in Kano.

Speaking during the visit to the SOS Children Villages, Damilola Adeniyi, Corporate Affairs Manager at Olam Nigeria, said that the business is committed to engendering a better life across its markets and impacting the lives of the communities in which it operates.

“No one, most of all children, deserves to suffer hunger or lack access to good food. Therefore, we are taking actions that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of achieving zero hunger in the world in our business operations, which lay emphasis on food safety, fortification, security and corporate social investments (CSI) such as this,” Adeniyi said.

While receiving the donations, Eghosa Erhumwunse, National Director of the SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria, thanked CFM for the gesture. Erhumwunse said, “By making this food donation to bring relief to the children at the Villages, Crown Flour Mill Limited has demonstrated that it is a business that values the wellbeing of its host communities. We cater for over 17.5 million orphans in Nigeria. Our in-country strategic partners have been instrumental in ensuring the vulnerable segments are able to survive the various shocks of the ongoing global crises and local challenges.”

Similarly, Malam Magaji, Assistant Director, Nasarawa Children’s Home, thanked CFM for demonstrating empathy and generosity towards vulnerable children. According to him, the donations of food products and cook out made the children feel special, loved and cared for.

Some of the food items donated include Crown Premium Spaghetti bags of Mama Gold Semolina &Crown Supreme Semolina and a range of sanitary products and toiletries.

Extensive government and corporate events are held every year to commemorate the World Food Day. These events are targeted at promoting awareness and stimulating actions that bring succour to the society segments that are more prone to hunger and poor diets.

Speaking on the celebrations, Ashish Pande, Managing Director Crown Flour Mill Limited stated that even though access to safe food for a healthy future is the fundamental right of every child, it is rather unfortunate that not all children enjoy this right. These corporate actions underscore our commitment to providing our consumers, the underprivileged and people affected by food shortage with access to affordable and nutritious food options.