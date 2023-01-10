The Department of State Services says it has uncovered a funded plot by some politicians and disgruntled elements within and outside the government to smear the image of its Director General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Secret Service said this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunaya, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Afunanya said some unnamed Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations have been employed to do the damage.

He added: “Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the Service.

“The Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.

“However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.

“It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.”