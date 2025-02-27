We’ve restored Meranda’s security detail, initial withdrawal for audit, says Lagos CP

Moshood Jimoh, the commissioner of police in Lagos, says the command has restored the security detail of Mojisola Meranda, the speaker of the Lagos house of assembly.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Jimoh said Meranda’s security detail was initially withdrawn for audit purposes.

Earlier, a high ranking official in the Lagos assembly confirmed to TheCable that Meranda’s security aides were withdrawn in the morning.

“Yes, it’s true. Let people know that this woman did not impose herself in the Lagos house of assembly. She was elected by 33 of the 40-member house. That is to me an overwhelming majority,” the source said.

“We should ask ourselves: Is it because she’s a woman? Women are also asking the same question. How long do we continue in this tradition?”

Shortly after, Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker, rode into the assembly complex with a retinue of security aides in tow.

A source told TheCable that Obasa’s security aides were restored on Thursday morning.

Addressing journalists at the assembly complex, Obasa said he has resumed his position as the parliament’s leader insisting that his removal did not follow due process.

The impeached speaker presided over a “plenary session” with only four lawmakers in attendance.

There are 40 members in the state assembly, but the majority refused to participate in the session despite being present at the assembly complex.

The Lagos legislature has been embroiled in crisis since Obasa was removed as speaker on January 13.

Meranda was immediately voted in to replace him — becoming the first female speaker of the Lagos legislature.

On February 17, the house passed a vote of confidence in Meranda who subsequently adjourned plenary indefinitely, as rumours swirled that pressure was mounting on her to resign.

Obasa has repeatedly challenged the process that culminated in his impeachment, arguing that due procedure was not followed and insisting that he remains the legitimate speaker of the house.

