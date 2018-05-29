President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday revealed that his administration has made a lot of recovering in its anti-corruption drive.

The President revealed this in his speech to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The country returned to participatory democracy on May 29, 1999.

Buhari, who reviewed what his administration had done since coming to power three years ago, said N200 billion was recovered through the Treasury Single Account, while over N500 billion came in via the Whistleblowing policy.

He said: “The Treasury Single Account (TSA) has realized Billions of Naira being saved from maintenance fee payable to banks. N200 Billion has also been saved from elimination of ghost workers in public service.

“The Whistle-Blowing Policy has helped to recover over N500 Billion.”

The President equally said the country’s anti-corruption agencies, especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, have been strengthened.

