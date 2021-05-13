The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said the anti-graft agency has recovered over $153 million from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Bawa stated this in the current edition of the EFCC magazine, EFCC alert.

He said the EFCC had also secured final forfeiture over 80 property in Nigeria belonging to Alison-Madueke, valued at about $80 million.

He said: “There are several cases surrounding Diezani’s case.

“I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot.

“In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 property in Nigeria valued at about $80 million.

We have done quite a bit on that.

“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission( bribery, is also ongoing across the federation.

“We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward.

“The case has certainly not been abandoned.”