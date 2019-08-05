The Department of State Services said it has received the court order granting the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, bail.

The spokesman of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Monday.

Afunanya, in the statement titled: “DSS COMPLIES WITH COURT ORDER ON EL-ZAKZAKY,” however, said the Service was working with “relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance” with the order granting the Shiites leader permission to travel to India for medical treatment.

He added: “Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”