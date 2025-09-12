We’ve paid gratuities to over 8,500 pensioners – Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government says it had paid over 8,545 pensioners their gratuities within the last six years.

This state Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Salihu Adelabu, disclosed this on Friday during a live appearance at a Television Station in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to him, the remarkable progress was made possible after the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration increased the monthly gratuity payment from N100 million to N1 billion.

Adelabu explained that this bold step significantly accelerated the clearance of outstanding gratuities, ensuring that more retirees received their entitlements promptly.

The commissioner said, “The implementation of ₦80,000 minimum wage positively impacted pensioners’ benefits.

“The recomputation exercises carried out for those who retired as recently as July last year up till present ensured fair and improved payments, thereby easing the lives of retirees.

“A total of 1,906 pensioners have so far received their full gratuities this year. Between May and August alone, about 1,500 retirees, particularly those whose gratuities were between N1million and – M3.5million were successfully settled.

“So, over 8,545 pensioners have received their gratuities within the last six years.”

He, therefore, assured pensioners that Governor Makinde remains committed to their welfare, adding that the current administration in the state is determined to clear all outstanding backlogs of gratuities before the end of its tenure.

“The Governor has assured us that no backlog will be left behind. The welfare of our pensioners remains a top priority of this government,” the commissioner assured.

