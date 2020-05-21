The Kaduna State Security Council has debunked the story making the rounds that the lockdown occasioned by the spread of the Coronavirus Disease in the state had been relaxed.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the only difference in things was the relaxation of the lockdown on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Security Council wishes to remind all residents of the state that the restriction of movement is relaxed only for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

“Security agencies are mandated to strictly enforce the extant Quarantine Orders on all other days. Residents are urged to continue to comply with lockdown conditions, including the restriction of movement, the prohibition of any sort of congregational worship and the ban on any large gathering or social activity of any sort.

“The Kaduna State Government has explained the public health considerations that have informed these measures and appealed to citizens to endure the sacrifices required to protect everyone from Covid-19.

“As part of confidence-building measures to reassure residents and uphold law and order, security agencies will be undertaking enhanced patrols across the state. Measures against interstate travel will also be robustly enforced at the boundaries of the state.

“Security agencies will be professional in undertaking these public safety operations. Members of the public can report any instances of misconduct by calling the following numbers: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to all residents to continue to conduct themselves peacefully and to cooperate with the security agencies.”