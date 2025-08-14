Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has revealed that the female national team is yet to receive the promised $100,000 reward, along with other commitments made by the Federal Government, following their triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The captain of the Super Falcons communicated the status of the promises in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Chude asked, “Have they delivered the $100,000”?

“We have not received our money, but hopefully, it would be paid.

“They have not paid, all the promises, we have not received anything,” she said.

Ajibade led the Super Falcons to victory in Morocco, clinching their record-extending WAFCON title.

Following the triumph, President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) on the team and their technical crew.

Receiving them at the Presidential Villa, Tinubu also rewarded each player with $100k and a three-bedroom flat.

He also praised the players for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage,” describing their win as a historic achievement for Nigeria.

