We’ve not cleared Tobi Amusan of doping, says World Athletics

Tobi Amusan has not been given the all-clear to defend her title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next week, according to World Athletics.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) had excluded her name from the upcoming competition as a result of the doping investigation she was undergoing.

But the AFN later included Amusan’s name in the world athletics championship list, leading to reports that she had been cleared.

But in a statement on Sunday, the world’s athletics body said it had not cleared the Nigerian star for the competition.

“Please be advised – reports that say Tobi Amusan has been cleared to compete in Budapest are wrong,” Nicole Jeffery, World Athletics’ Head of Communications, said in a statement.

“No decision has been made in this case yet. When a decision is made, it will be announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit.”

Recall that World Athletics included the 26-year-old Nigeria’s name in the entry list for the Budapest Championships published last week but with a proviso that her participation would depend on the outcome of the whereabouts failure charge preferred against her by the AIU.

The AIU has said a decision regarding the matter will be made before the start of the World Championships.