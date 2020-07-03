The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday night declared that there were no differences to be sorted out in the party.

He said: “There is no crisis in the party, hence no fight to reconcile.”

Tinubu made the declaration shortly after a closed door meeting with Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, and other members at his Bourdillon Residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Buni, also Governor of Yobe State, led other members of the APC National Caretaker Committee to the Lagos meeting with Tinubu.

“We have no differences to be sorted out in the APC; we just had consultation and it is how our party, the APC, would continue to be a progressive party,” he said.

According to him, the committee is a consultation and not reconciliation committee since nobody is fighting anybody.

Tinubu added: “There are instances when you disagree, but it doesn’t mean that you cannot discuss it over and be a good example in leadership and politics.”

The former Lagos State Governor also said that politics without seeming media crisis would be less interesting.

He said: “But the question is: are we committed to building this party and Nigeria?

“That is what we are all about.

“We are steering the ship of our nation and our party in the right direction.”

Tinubu said the party leadership had trust and respect for the chairman of the caretaker committee and would support him to succeed for the party to continue in its progressive governance of the country.

The committee chairman, who led other members to the meeting, said it was part of the consultation the committee was making.

“You know the task before us is daunting, and we need guidance, experience and prayers from our leaders,” Buni said.

The host Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his pleasure to have his colleagues in the state.

“It’s been a very fruitful discussion we have had here this evening,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Other members of the committee in attendance included the Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Secretary of Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpan Udo-Edehe; and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.