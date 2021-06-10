The Imo State Police Command said it has nabbed the native doctor who prepares charms for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to The Eagle Online by the spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, who also disclosed that some of those who attacked the country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, have also been arrested.

Elkana said at about 4:30pm on Wednesday, the Tactical Teams of the Command through diligent and painstaking investigations stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, along Onitsha Road and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, 65, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

Ordu, according to the statement by Elkana, confessed to be a member of the IPOB/ESN, and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police Stations as well as the residence of Governor Uzodinma.

He further led operatives of the Command to the IPOB/ESN camp, a bush close to Njaba River, where nine persons were arrested while planning another attack.

Assorted charms were recovered from them.

However, two out of the nine arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire, aka One Door, who is 48 years old, and Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, 40, who was identified as the native doctor of the group, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Uzodinma and also some Police Stations as well.

Elkana said they confessed to the crime and also stated their roles during the operations.

He said the Command’s Commission, Abutu Yaro, used the opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state, especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions, to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get “soft landing” or they will be arrested face the full wrath of the law as the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo State of crime and criminality.