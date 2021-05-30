Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday, that his administration has been making steady progress in tackling poverty and unemployment in the state.

The governor, who stated this during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate his second year in office, held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, also promised to provide more equipment for security agencies.

He said that his administration will do more in the area of security where it has already invested heavily, adding that all hands must be on deck to secure the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor also explained that 299 primary health care centres are being remodelled by the administration, in line with its determination to ensure that there is a functional primary health care centre in each of the 351 Electoral Wards in the state.

He lauded clerics and religious leaders for their continuous prayers for his government, stating that the recent Local Government Elections, which have now put in place democratically elected representatives at the grassroots, was successful due to the prayers and support of Oyo State residents.

According to the governor, in two years, the educational system in the state has improved drastically, adding that his administration has been able to return 54,000 out-of-school children to the classrooms.

He stated that the recruitment of 5,000 teachers into secondary schools is also one of the landmark achievements of the administration, saying: “It has been two years now and the major promise we made to the people of Oyo State was to tackle poverty and unemployment.

“I am happy during the thanksgiving session; some members came out to thank God for what they have achieved. While some said they are now gainfully employed, some testified that they are now living in their personal houses.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to thank the church of God, because your prayers and support have had an enormous impact on our administration. I can also say that the local government elections were successful because of the support the people of Oyo State gave to us.

“I am happy to report that we are making steady progress in our main objective of tackling poverty in Oyo State. On Education, we promised to make it free and qualitative and I am happy that two years on, we have not collected a dime from students.

“I am also happy to report that despite the economic crisis in Nigeria, Oyo State recruited 5,000 quality teachers for our children, and we are in the process of recruiting another 2,000 non-teaching staff.

“Last week, I approved the recruitment of over 500 health personnel in Oyo State. I am glad that close to 54,000 out-of-school children are now back in schools within these two years.

“I promised to make Oyo State the sole owner of LAUTECH and it now belongs to us fully. I said in all the 351 wards in Oyo State, there must be functional and well-equipped primary health care centres and 299 of them are under renovation and remodeling right now. The money that will be used has been set aside.”

Speaking on the administration’s readiness to do more in the area of security, the governor said though his government’s efforts in the sector culminated into the formation of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Operation Amotekun and that it has invested heavily in procuring vehicles and equipment for security agencies, the administration would do more to ensure that the state is well-secured.

“The provost just challenged me now that we should intensify more efforts on the security aspect. Well, we will.

“I used to ask people if they can imagine Oyo State without Amotekun and they said no. Our administration created Amotekun. So, we will continue to do more in the area of security but all of us must join hands together. We must speak up when we see strange faces within our environment. We must speak to report security threats to our security agencies. There is a number to call – 615 – for free, which is functional and you will get an adequate response.

“In the next two to three weeks, we will provide more equipment for the security agencies to better enhance their productivity.”

He urged the church not to stop praying for the government, saying “I want to urge us not to stop praying for us. Some unknown forces want us to fail and are setting different impediments but we have been overcoming through your prayers. So, as you pray, praise the Lord too because what He wants from us is to always thank Him for what He does.”

Earlier, the Provost of the Cathedral, The Very Reverend Adewale Adebiyi, applauded the governor for his unprecedented achievements within two years in office.

He commended the administration’s policy on education, saying many parents have withdrawn their wards from private schools to public schools, just as he called on the governor to intensify efforts in the area of security.

The provost, who on behalf of Aremo residents and its environs, thanked the governor for donating a transformer to the community, said: “We thank God for this state and the present government and the numerous achievements, which we can see. And we pray that the Lord Almighty shall continue to uphold Governor Makinde and nothing will abort all the good things he has in his agenda for the state.”