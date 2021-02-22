The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has said the location of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara in Niger State is now known.

Matawalle said this on Sunday in an interview on Sunday Politics, a programme of Channels Television.

“The students of Kagara are located around Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, which I believe very soon they would be back home,” the governor said in the interview.

Speaking further on the challenges of the North, Matawalle said: “As you are aware, the security issue needs more commitment from all stakeholders.

“We have two major problems of insecurity in the north with banditry and Boko Haram.

“The security operatives are doing their best, but we must all put our hands on deck to succeed.

“Another issue is that all the leaders who are stakeholders must come to terms with the challenges at hand and speak with one voice.”