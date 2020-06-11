Wema Bank says it has only recorded two positive cases of Coronavirus Disease in two branches since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The Bank said this in reaction to a story by The Eagle Online on the closure of its Oba Akran office in Lagos, which serves as a Regional Office and a Branch.

In a reaction sent to the newspaper by one of its Consultants, the Bank said: “We have received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases in two of our branches nationwide.

“The infected staff are currently being treated after only displaying mild symptoms.

“In keeping with our commitment to ensure the safety of our customers, staff and community, we have notified customers who visited those branches to get tested.

“In light of this, both branches have been shut down for immediate disinfection and will only be reopened once we certify that it is safe enough for services to resume.

“Customers in the affected areas can continue to carry out transactions using our alternative banking channels – ALAT and *945#.

“Should you have any issues, you can call our customer service or visit any of our other branches close to you.

“We implore everyone to keep up good hygiene practices; do not discriminate or stigmatize infected persons and desist from spreading false information.”