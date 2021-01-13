The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has said governors and leaders of the zone have finally formed a joint security outfit to tackle their security challenges.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday at a press conference in his Umunaga Uburu home in Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State after a security council meeting.

Umahi said the name of the outfit would be announced soon.

He said: “We have commenced the circulation of uniforms and vehicles to be used by the newly formed South East security outfit as its name would be decided by leaders of the zone.

“Training and re-training of its personnel has commenced and we assure the people that all efforts are being put in place to secure their lives and property.”

Umahi said investigation had also been launched to unravel the hoodlums who attacked the police station at Onueke area of the Ebonyi State, killing three police officers.

He said: “Increased security presence would be witnessed in the state with over 270 soldiers deployed to the southern part of the state.

“One hundred and twenty of the soldiers have arrived in the state.

“About 300 female soldiers have been deployed to Abakaliki area.”

Umahi also congratulated newly-elected President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, urging him to unite Igbo for the attainment of its desired goals.