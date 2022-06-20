We’ve forced government into renegotiating 2009 agreement — ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities says it has forced the Federal Government into renegotiating the 2009 agreement with it.

The union made this known in a memo titled: “Strike bulletin number 6,” by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

In the memo made available to all branches of the union, Osodeke said the renegotiation had reached an advanced stage.

He said so far, the union has had a total of five meetings with the representatives of the Federal Government, while two meetings were held with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The memo read in part: “Our iron-cast resolve has forced the government to sit down and negotiate with us.

“We have had five meetings with the Federal Government team and two meetings with the Minister of Education.

“The renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement is progressing smoothly and has reached an advanced stage. However, we must remain focused to the end of this struggle.

“The University Transparency and Accountability Solution has been tested for the third time.

“So far, the National Information Technology Development Agency has tested UTAS and University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System, and will start testing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System by next week.

“We are undeterred by the antics of some government officials in this respect.

“It is clear that hunger, misinformation, distortion of facts, intimidation and other sundry acts of arm-twisting have failed to break our resolve to date; they should not break us now.

“Ignore fake news and divisive information emanating from social media and a section of the press. If in doubt over any issue, contact your chairperson for correct information.

“We are at the threshold of victory. Let us keep faith with the union. A people united can never be defeated.”