We’ve disbursed N15b for Lagos-Badagry Expressway reconstruction – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has disbursed N15 billion for the reconstruction of the Lagos Badagry Expressway under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

The N15 billion paid represents a 100 per cent payment of the funding of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation.

This comes under the tax credit funding of the NNPC Limited.

The NNPC Group Chief Executive, Mele Kyari, made this known on Thursday when he led NNPC’s management team with some top government officials to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway (Agbara Junction-Nigeria/Benin Border).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the road under rehabilitation is being funded by the NNPC Limited under the Federal Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

The execution of the scheme is being carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as the supervisor and Federal Inland Revenue Service for NNPC’s tax obligations deductions.

This is in response to address the plight faced by petroleum products marketers in transportation which affects nationwide distribution.

Kyari said the fund disbursed was part of the N621.24 billion earmarked for the reconstruction of 21 roads nationwide under the scheme.

He expressed satisfaction over the stage of the road development.

He said: “We are covering 1,804.6km across the country and taking another set of over a trillion naira investment on infrastructure in Nigeria, believing that with the tax credit system, which Mr. President has put in place, very soon there will be massive change.

“NNPC as the enabler will consider from its cash flow and fund whatever FIRS and Ministry of works approve for the company.”

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, represented by the Director, Highways, Roads and Rehabilitation of the Ministry, Folorunsho Esan, said the intervention of the NNPC sped up the reconstruction of the expressway.

Esan said that the project was 40 per cent completed.

“In the next 12 months we should be able to deliver this project because the drainages are in place, just for earth works and pavement works, it cannot take us more than 12 months,” he said.

Speaking on the gridlock being caused by the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project, he said the contractor would clear all impediments and move out of site by December 15 to make the highway free for Yuletide.

Earlier, Olukorede Keisha, Federal Ministry of Works Engineer supervising the Lagos-Badagry Expressway project, gave a brief of the project, listing the drains, culverts and other construction works done on various stretches.

Oba Israel Okoya, Oba of Ibereko in Badagry, who lauded the Federal Government and NNPC for the intervention said before the reconstruction, the road was in terrible situation making traffic unbearable for motorists.

NAN reports that as part of the inspection of the critical road infrastructure in key economic areas, the NNPC’s team had earlier inspected dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road Phase II and ongoing reconstruction of Bida-Lapai-Lambata Road in Niger State.

It could be recalled that on January 25, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Executive Order No 007 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, which is for period of 10 years from its commencement date.





