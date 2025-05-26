We’ve created budget lines for Olympics, Commonwealth Games preparations — NSC

The National Sports Commission (NSC) said it has created budget lines for Olympic and Commonwealth Games preparations and federations support.

Shehu Dikko, NSC Chairman, disclosed this on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun State when he addressed newsmen at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival.

Dikko said it was the first time in the history of the country’s sports that such budget lines would be created.

The chairman said the commission had been discussing how to subsidise transportation and accommodation for the country’s top athletes, giving them the motivation to perform.

He said: “For the first time in Nigerian sports history, we now have budget lines in the National Sports Commission for Olympic and Commonwealth Games preparation and for federation support.

“These budget lines are not for individuals; they’re institutional.

“They’re designed to support federations with competitive advantages in different events.

“This is to give our athletes a strong platform to develop.

“If you review our progress from January to date, no administration has provided this level of support for federations, whether for swimming, weightlifting, cycling, or others.

“But to receive this kind of support, federations must demonstrate in-house development programmes, projects, and athletes development activities.

“This way, as we support international participation, we’re also building our domestic sports ecosystem.”

Dikko stated that ahead of the federation’s elections, the commission reviewed the federation’s budget and invited chief operating officers who can add real value and direction.

According to him, the commission is putting together a team of chief executive officers to help drive the most strategic development processes and also to engage with private sector partners, development partners and agencies.

The chairman said that the goal was to support the work of the federation presidents and secretaries as part of the reform process NSC is undertaking.

He added: “This morning, we also sat down to review and chart a forward-looking path.

“We’re trying to create clear guidelines that will guide participation across the federation and attract people who can truly add value.

“We’re not trying to just appoint people arbitrarily.

“We want the right people in sports: the best talents.

“It’s our job to create the enabling environment for them to thrive and fulfil their goals.

“Hopefully, these reforms will yield results in the long run.

“We’ve also considered various ideas, like possibly asking individuals vying to lead federations, like presidents, to meet certain criteria.

“We haven’t finalised that yet, but it’s part of the discussion.

“If someone is serious about performance and development, setting performance benchmarks may help us identify who’s truly committed.”

