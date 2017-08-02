We’ve cleared backlog of driver’s licence – Corps Marshal

The Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, says all backlog of driver’s licence applications have been cleared.

Oyeyemi, in an interview with the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in New York, urged licence applicants to collect them at States Board of Internal Revenue Services.

He said: “I think there have been an improvement; last year we had challenges about procurement of cards and we thank the Central Bank Governor for assisting us with the foreign exchange.

“I think that is a thing of the past; we have cleared the backlog.

“And the next thing, it is the responsibility of the States to distribute licences.

“The work of the Corps stops after production and dispatch to each state; it is the responsibility of the State Internal Revenue Service or Board of Internal Revenue to dispatch licences, not the Corps.

“And we have appealed, we’ve written to the State Chairmen of the Inland Revenue Services for them to really ensure that the licences are dispatched so that all owners can get their licences; that is the critical thing.

“Then as per the issue of the fees – the original licence – you go through the process, you don’t even need anybody to assist you.

“You can do everything online with your ATM card, you pay the prescribed fee and you submit and you go for capture.”

The Corps Marshal urged members of the public against patronizing black markets and touts to avoid issues of fake driver’s licence.

Oyeyemi said: “When the official rate is N6,350 and you give N20,000 to somebody because you don’t want to go through (due process) and they give you a fake licence.

“I think the Corps is not to be blamed for that because there has been so many awareness.

“Even if you go to all the licensing offices now, you’ll see the display of the price of licences and that you should not patronize (black market).

“But if you still opt for that, I think you should stop complaining.

“If you follow the process, we’ve seen a lot of people (do that) now; that is part of the government’s ease of doing business.

“The Corps is also involved to ensure that there’s no delay and that we fulfil all our responsibilities in respect of this.

“My appeal is this: if you have processed your licence, you should go back to the licensing office and go and collect it.

“And if you have any complaint, you can lodge your complaint at the nearest FRSC office and be assured of prompt action.”

On the condition of roads in the country, Oyeyemi said roads were getting safer as government improved on infrastructure.

He added that the corps is working to meet the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety to reduce road fatality by 50 per cent by the year 2020.

According to him, the country has fared well in road safety based on the mid-term report of 2015 to date.

Oyeyemi pointed out that Nigeria is now second in continental rating next to Ghana, among 52 countries rated in Africa.

—

Advertisements