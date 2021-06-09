The Nigerian Army says its troops in collaboration with other security agencies have commenced clearance operation in Falgore forest in Kano State to ensure the return of socio-economic activities to the area.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima said that troops of 1 Division were working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as local vigilantes and hunters.

According to him, the security agencies have embarked on a special joint clearance operation in the forest and other flash points in the state.

He said the ongoing clearance operation was aimed at making sure that bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements from neighbouring states did not infiltrate into the forest and any other part of Kano State.

Yerima added: “Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Kano State of the safety of their lives and property.

“And, also urge them to continue to report suspicious movements of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.

“The NA in close cooperation with all the stakeholders on security is determined to ensure a full return to normalcy in Kano State and other adjoining states.”

Yerima said the measure was to enable law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without harassment by criminal elements.