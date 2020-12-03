The Ondo State Security Agency Network, Amotekun, said it had arrested suspected killers of a first class traditional ruler in the state, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, revealed this on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Oba Adeusi was shot dead by suspected kidnappers on the Akure-Owo-Benin Expressway in Ose Local Government Area of the state last week Thursday.

Adeleye said: “We combed the forest in Elegbeka and we were able to arrest some suspects and they are undergoing interrogation.

“We rescued three victims from the Elegbeka forest on the same night that the traditional ruler of Ifon was killed.

“On the recent kidnap in the state, our men, in collaboration with the conventional security agencies, local hunters, vigilantes and the OPC (Oodua People’s Congress) went into the forest and we were able to make some arrests and those arrested are undergoing various levels of interrogation

“What we observed in the last two weeks is a downward trend in criminal activities within the state.

“This is why the Amotekun Corps decided to change tactics so that we can sustain the relative peace in the state.

“We have commenced what we tagged: ‘Operation Clean Up,’ in the state.

“This is to take the war against criminality to every corner of the state rather than wait for the criminals to come out.”

Adeleye said the security outfit the agency had arrested no fewer than 15 persons for various criminal activities in the state after it launched the “Operation Clean Up” as part of efforts to flush out bandits from the state.

He said: “We visited some of the dark spots between midnight and 4am.

“We were able to arrest about 15 of these criminals where they were committing the criminal acts.

“We arrested about 15 suspects during the ‘Operation Clean Up’ that we commenced yesterday (Tuesday).

“Most of these criminals would be turned over to the conventional security agencies for prosecution where necessary.”