The Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, has revealed that the suspected killer of a female graduate of the University of Benin, Glory Adekolure, has been arrested.

The Command CP announced the development in an interview on a Channels Television programme on Saturday.

Adegboye said the suspect, who killed Adekolure on her way back home after her final clearance on June 13, 2024 in Iyowa Community, Benin City, Edo State, was apprehended in Delta State.

He said the yet-to-be-named suspect, who was arrested 15 days after killing Adekolure, fled to Delta State to evade policemen on his trail.

According to the police boss, the suspect admitted to having killed eight other young women.

Adegboye said: “He was apprehended in Asaba, Delta State.

“After killing Glory, he ran away.

“He was aware we were trailing him and due to the painstaking investigations of our anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit, he was arrested and confessed not only to the killing of Glory Adekolure, but to the killing of eight other similar ladies.”