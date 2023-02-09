We’ve arrested all suspects in killing of ex-CBN official, family — Police

The Ogun State Police Command said it has arrested all the suspects in the killing of a former staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife and son.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on his Twitter handle.

The Eagle Online recalls that Fatinoye and his family members were attacked on January 1, 2023 in their residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after returning from a watch night service.

While the husband and his wife, Bukola, who works with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, were killed and burnt inside their house, the son, Oreoluwa, was taken away, tied to a big stone and thrown into a river.

His body was recovered days after.

Tweeting on his Twitter handle, Oyeyemi wrote: “All the suspects involved in the killing of the Fatinoye couple and their son on New year’s eve in Abeokuta have been arrested.”