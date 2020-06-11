Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Thursday said the upper legislative chamber has approved about $28 billion loan requests for President Muhammadu Buhari within one year.

Lawan, who made this known in a speech on Thursday to mark one year since the Ninth Senate was inaugurated, explained that lawmakers scrutinised the projects and programmes the loans were tied to before approving the requests.

Lawan, who said the legislature would ensure that the projects are properly executed for the good of the country, disclosed that 450 bills were passed in one year.

Lawan said: “We have approved foreign loans of about $28 billion in the last one year.

“We had ensured proper scrutiny for the desired projects and programmes of government, the conditions of the facilities, before approving such borrowing requests.

“The task ahead of us is to ensure tracking, monitoring and supervision of how the loans are applied.

“We must ensure that the target projects remain, and that there is value for money also.”

On the bills passed, Lawan said: “Some of these bills have already been signed into law and the remaining are in different stages of legislative processing.

“We have also carried out confirmations for appointments by the executive arm of government.

“We will recall that the Senate suspended its recess in order to screen and confirm the Ministerial nominees of Mr. President in July last year.

“Barely a month after our inauguration, we confirmed the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, GCON, on 17th July 2019. Today, 11th June 2020, we have just confirmed the nominee for the President of the court of appeal, Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem.

“In all the cases, our committees worked hard to meticulously screen the nominees. Thus, in the last one year, this Senate has successfully confirmed 33 presidential confirmation requests.”