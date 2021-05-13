The Nigerian Army says the second-in-command to Ikonso, the neutralised terrorist leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network, Awurum Eze, has been arrested by security operatives in Aba, Abia State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima said the 48-year-old Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, had on May 4 escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team tormed Isiala Mbano, where he was hiding.

He said intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him.

According to him, Eze was eventually apprehended on Wednesday in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.

Yerima said: “Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than three months.

“Many of the arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second in Command to late Ikonso.

“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu.

“He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Investigation by the combined team of security operatives continues.”