The Academic Staff Union of Universities said the Federal Government has caved in to its demand for a new payment system for universities.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ogunyemi, while speaking on the issue of Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System and University Transparency and Accountability Solution, an alternative software being recommended by the union, noted that a new understanding had been reached with the government.

He said: “Following our engagements with the Federal Government over the issues that eventually led to the declaration of the ongoing strike action on March 17, the government declared that it accepts in principle UTAS.

“This is being deployed by ASUU and its researchers for the financial administration of the university’s Federal Government staff monthly payroll and accounting processes.

“In addition, the Federal Government pledged that when fully developed, UTAS will be subjected to integrity tests in order to verify its efficacy to see whether this final product will pass the necessary technical attributes test as specified by NITDA.”

He also noted that ASUU had given a timeframe of 18 months to the government to develop, test and deploy UTAS in keeping with the promise.

Ogunyemi added that ASUU was pleased to announce that UTAS is now ready for the “integrity tests” required of it by government.