The Western Naval Command has organised a special event, codenamed: “Ceremonial sunset parade,” to mark the end of 2020.

The event, which ended in the early hours of Sunday in Lagos, was attended by Naval personnel dressed in their ceremonials and invited guests to mark one of the biggest days in the calendar of the Navy worldwide.

Other military top brass serving and past service chiefs, captains of industry were not left out of the parade.

Rear Admiral F. F. Ogu, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said despite the challenges of 2020, the Command performed well in the passing year.

Ogu said: “Significantly, in the last one year, the NN in the Lagos area had been able to achieve some of her set targets inspite of some challenges, especially the global COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest.

“The scope of activities of the Command covers operations, training, doctrine and assessment, naval ordnances, logistics and other auxiliary services.

“In the midst of the aforementioned challenges, the Command and its establishments successfully played their roles in ensuring policy implementation, safety and security of the Nigerian maritime domain, training and administration of personnel.”

Ogu also said the relentless patrols by the Command had led to the arrest of suspects, vessels’ seizures and destruction of illegal facilities.

He said: “In the area of operations, ships and boats were deployed to tackle maritime crimes such as piracy, illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, smuggling among others.

“Our relentless patrol led to the arrest of suspects, vessels’ seizures and the destruction of illegal facilities among others.

“These items have been handed over to the relevant government agencies for further actions.

“The Command has continued to optimise the use of its assigned seagoing platforms to maintain presence in its area of responsibility.

“During the period under review, ships and boats were at sea for several hours to ensure security of the backwaters.

“These measures coupled with the efficient use of the NPA facilities and helicopters for surveillance have enabled the Command to curtail illegal activities significantly along the creeks and the waterways.”

Ogu said that in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, NAVTRAC had continued to provide basic and professional trainings for personnel as well as capacity building.

He said that 3,000 persons were recruited within the period under review, adding that the personnel are still undergoing the requisite training, adding: “Equally important to note is the no fewer than 4,000 under training personnel that underwent or at present in training in NN professional schools.”

He said the Naval Ordnance Depot also provided critical services in ensuring the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy operations.

Ogu said: “Provisions and maintenance of essential naval ordnances such as firearms, ammunition, as well as ship designs, constructions and refleet has assisted greatly in the service delivery of the NN in the Lagos area.

“Equally key, not only to Naval operations as it includes the mapping of the Nigerian Maritime domain, is the NN Hydrographic.

“Their activities have assisted greatly in ensuring that the welfare and morale of the personnel are maintained through the activities of the Central Pay Office.”

Ogu commended the other sister agencies and the Lagos State Government for their supports.

He said: “No man is an island.

“The success attributed to the Command and its establishments would not have been possible without highlighting the supports of our sister agencies such as: the Nigerian Police Force, DSS, EFCC, other government agencies, etc.”

He said the Command looked forward to a better synergy with other stakeholders in the coming years.”