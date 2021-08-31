West Ham’s Ajibola Alese recovers from head injury

West Ham United has confirmed that Ajibola Alese is recovering well from the head injury he sustained during the U23s’ 2-1 Premier League 2 Division 1 win over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The U23s captain was caught in an accidental collision while heading the ball clear from a corner kick at Rush Green Stadium, leading to a stoppage in play as Alese’s safe treatment was prioritised.

Head of Academy Science and Medicine Tom Smith said: “Aji sustained a head injury during the fixture against Chelsea. The situation was managed exceptionally well by medical staff on the pitch.

“Aji was then taken to hospital for further tests and was later discharged that afternoon. He has since been at home recuperating and is making a good recovery.

“All relevant protocols were followed at the time of the incident and will continue to be as we make sure Aji completes a safe return to training in due course.”