West Ham United hand out five life bans over stadium trouble

Disgruntled supporters invaded the pitch during the club’s 14th league defeat of the season, while verbal abuse and coins were hurled at owners David Sullivan and David Gold.

West Ham United issued lifetime bans to five individuals on Thursday for invading the pitch at the London Stadium during their 3-0 English Premier League defeat by Burnley earlier this month.

The club said in a statement: “West Ham United can confirm that swift and decisive action has been taken against a number of spectators who breached stadium regulations or were found to have committed acts of severe violence and physical aggression at our recent Premier League match against Burnley.”

An unspecified number of supporters have also been banned for life.

“… For violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the Directors’ Box,” the club added.

West Ham said the investigation into the incidents remained ongoing and that the club expected to issue further bans before their next home game against Southampton on March 31.

The club are two points above the relegation zone in 17th place on the table.