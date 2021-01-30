West Ham have completed the signing of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is yet to make a Premier League appearance this campaign.

Lingard told West Ham TV: “I’m excited. It’s another new chapter in my life.”

West Ham made room in their squad for Lingard by making Said Benrahma’s switch from Brentford permanent.

The 25-year-old initially joined on loan on deadline day during the last window, after an issue with his medical almost scuppered the move.

The Hammers were due to make that deal permanent in the summer but have now completed the transfer, worth £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons, early in order to free up a loan spot.

“It was always going to get done, it was never in doubt. It was just the small medical issue,” added Moyes.

“He has become a really hard-working team player for us. There is more to come and hopefully we can turn him into a really top Premier League player.”