West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a cruel blow on Tuesday as they were condemned to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

An own goal by midfielder Tomas Soucek and Harry Kane’s first goal since December gave the hosts the win.

The visitors were fortunate just before half-time when VAR ruled out Son Heung-min’s goal for offside, but their luck deserted them after the break at an empty Tottenham Stadium.

When a corner kick was swung over in the 64th minute the ball flew through a crowd before striking Soucek’s leg and spinning past helpless goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi.

West Ham responded well and Jarrod Bowen was denied an equaliser by the upright before Kane was played through on goal and beat Fabianski with a trademark finish.

Defeat left West Ham above the relegation zone on goal difference from Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

Tottenham’s first win in eight matches in all competitions kept them in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League qualification berth.

Jose Mourinho’s side are seventh with 45 points, one behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Reuters/NAN.