West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek will be available to play in Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United.

This came after he won his appeal against a red card he picked up against Fulham at the weekend.

Soucek was sent off in time added on for an incident involving Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, after VAR requested the referee look at it on the video screen.

The red card was overturned by an independent regulatory commission.

