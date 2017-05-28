LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 8, 20171min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Pinnick: NFF to commission six mini secretariats this year

Sport

IBF sanctions Joshua, Klitschko rematch

FootballSport

Abia Warriors midfielder out for two weeks

FeaturedFootballSport

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

FootballSport

Bafana ‘ll silence Eagles in 20 minutes -Baxter

FootballSport

NPFL: Okpotu’s hat-trick downs MFM, as Plateau United dim hosts Sunshine Stars

Sport

Murray fights back to reach French Open semi-finals, to meet Wawrinka

Sport

West Ham leads Onyekuru chase

Henry-Onyekuru-e1492103077629.jpg
The 20-year-old looked set to move to the Emirates but Sky Sports are now reporting that the Hammers are favourites for his signature

West Ham has moved ahead of Arsenal to become favourites to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen, according to reports.
The 20-year-old looked set to move to the Emirates but Sky Sports are now reporting that the Hammers are favourites for his signature.
The highly-rated youngster is now due to fly to England on Monday to talk to interested clubs, with Swansea City also said to be keen on securing his services, and it was expected that he would undergo a medical with the Gunners.
Onyekuru has a release clause in his contract that allows him to join an English club providing they pay £7.85m and wages of £35,000 a week, while clubs from abroad can sign the player for only £6.85m.
The young striker has come to the attention of a number of clubs after impressing in Belgium last year, finishing as joint top-scorer in the first division with 25 goals.
Onyekuru is currently with the Nigeria squad as they prepare to play South Africa on Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousKwara generates N6.6b in Q1 of 2017

nextBafana 'll silence Eagles in 20 minutes -Baxter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

FG to Nigerians: Ignore threats, divisive ultimatum from northern youths

Why we registered only five out of 95 political associations that applied – INEC

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.