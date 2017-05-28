West Ham leads Onyekuru chase

West Ham has moved ahead of Arsenal to become favourites to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen, according to reports.

The 20-year-old looked set to move to the Emirates but Sky Sports are now reporting that the Hammers are favourites for his signature.

The highly-rated youngster is now due to fly to England on Monday to talk to interested clubs, with Swansea City also said to be keen on securing his services, and it was expected that he would undergo a medical with the Gunners.

Onyekuru has a release clause in his contract that allows him to join an English club providing they pay £7.85m and wages of £35,000 a week, while clubs from abroad can sign the player for only £6.85m.

The young striker has come to the attention of a number of clubs after impressing in Belgium last year, finishing as joint top-scorer in the first division with 25 goals.

Onyekuru is currently with the Nigeria squad as they prepare to play South Africa on Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

