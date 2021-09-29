West Ham keeping tabs on Onuachu

West Ham United are keeping tabs on KRC Genk forward Paul Onuachu.

It is believed that the Hammers could look to sign the Nigerian striker if he can impress when the London giants meet Genk in the UEFA Europa League later this season.

The 27-year-old had made a promising start to this campaign after banging in plenty of important goals for the Belgian outfit over the past couple of months. Onuachu has found the back of the net on 11 occasions in 12 matches for Genk this season across various competitions.

The Owerri-born sensation has given a good account of himself by averaging 4.2 shots, 0.6 key passes and 1.0 dribbles per game in the Jupiler Pro League and the UEFA Europa League so far. He has even distributed the ball relatively well in the opponent’s half as he made 77.2% of his attempted passes in both those competitions.

Onuachu has still got less than three years remaining in his Genk contract, so the Hammers would have to make a lucrative offer if they are serious about landing the Nigerian centre-forward this winter or at the end of this campaign.

Onuachu is a moderately-paced striker who can make some clever runs with the ball in behind the opposition backline. He excels at generating a yard of space for himself to get a few shots in at goal.

The Nigerian sensation is slowly but surely transforming himself into a lethal finisher in the final third. However, Onuachu needs to add a few assists to his game if he wants to be a success story at the London Stadium.

At the moment, David Moyes is desperately looking to recruit a new forward so that he can ease some of Michail Antonio’s goal-scoring workload up top. Onuachu fits the bill perfectly as he has what it takes to serve as a decent backup to Antonio at the English capital in the coming seasons.

At 27, Onuachu is currently playing at the peak of his career and can be expected to make an instant impact in English football if Moyes can devise a way to sign him. All in all, the Belgian Pro League star will be a decent choice for the Hammers to pursue in the future as he will undeniably increase competition for places within Moyes’ match-day squad.