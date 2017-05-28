West Ham hijacks Onyekuru’s deal

West Ham hopes to conclude the signing of Henry Onyekuru this week after convincing the young Nigerian to snub Arsenal.

Talks are ongoing with his club, KAS Eupen, over the fee, which will be intrinsically linked to the 20-year-old gaining his work permit.

However, Onyekuru has been convinced by West Ham that a move to the London Stadium would be of greater benefit to his career and will offer him the platform to play regularly in the Premier League.

He is expected to fly to London on Tuesday ahead of a prospective medical if talks continue to progress well.

Onyekuru has been capped just once but the £7million plus fee and his expected wages of £35,000 a week will go towards the totting up procedure which should ensure he gains a work permit as an elite talent.

Onyekuru scored 25 goals last season and made 14 assists from the wing playing for unfashionable Eupen.

Arsenal agreed to pay the Belgian club £6.85m as have Lille, Anderlecht and Club Brugge. Eupen also fielded enquiries from Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

Speaking last week, the player himself suggested he was ready to reject an elite club like Arsenal in favour of more playing time elsewhere.

Onyekuru said: ‘The first and most important thing for a player is to get playing time. I’m still young and I still have a long career to pursue but now I need to play.’