West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma, docked over alleged abuse of his cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences after a video which emerged in February, alleging that he kicked and slapped his cat.

Following this, the France international will appear in a London court Tuesday, alongside his brother, Yoan for a first hearing.

Yoan Zouma is alleged to have filmed the incident and is charged with two counts of aiding, abetting, counseling or procuring Kurt Zouma to commit an offence.

Kurt Zouma is charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on February 6 this year by kicking it in the abdomen and slapping it in the head.

The 27-year-old is also charged with not taking reasonable steps to protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Two cats belonging to Zouma are still under the care of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

West Ham fined their player in relation to the incident and made donations to nine animal welfare charities in Britain and overseas.