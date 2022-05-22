West Ham begin talks with Emmanuel Dennis

West Ham United is moving for Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave Vicarage Road this summer after Watford’s relegation.

Football Insider said representatives of the 24-year-old met with directors for the Hammers in London during the week.

West Ham manager, David Moyes wants to bolster his attacking ranks by signing Dennis. The Irons are ready to offer £20m.

Over the 2021/22 season, Dennis scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 35 games for Watford. The player’s contract runs until the summer of 2026.