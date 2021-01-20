West Ham could boost their attacking options with a bid for Monaco’s Henry Onyekuru although they face competition from Turkey to secure his services.

The Nigerian winger was previously on the books of Everton.

The Toffees signed him from Belgian outfit Eupen in the summer of 2017 although he was immediately sent out on loan to Anderlecht.

After netting 10 goals in 28 matches for the Belgians, a knee ligament injury halted his progress.

His next move was a loan deal to Galatasaray.

And, back to full fitness, he was a hit during what would prove a first spell in Turkey.

He scored 14 goals in 31 Super Lig appearances and helped Gala to the domestic double.

Onyekuru had trouble gaining a work permit to play in the UK so Everton sold him on a permanent deal to French Ligue 1 side Monaco in August 2019.

The fee was undisclosed but thought to be in the region of £12 million to £15 million.

However, his time in France hasn’t worked out.

He’s failed to score a single goal for Monaco and that prompted a second loan spell at Galatasaray.

He’s now back in France again, but has made just four starts for Monaco this term.

Turkish outlet Sabah (via Sport Witness) report that Galatasaray want him back for a third spell.

But given his profile in Turkey, Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce are also circling.

However, they also claim that West Ham “have an interest” in the player.

West Ham are looking to add another dimension to their attack having sold Sebastian Haller to Ajax.

Onyekuru’s pace would give them more thrust going forward as David Moyes’ side look to continue their climb up the table.

It’s reported that Monaco are willing to offer a €1.5 million loan that will also include a €5.5 million purchase option.

The player has represented Nigeria 11 times, scoring once.

He is understood to prefer a return to Galatasaray.

But the club haven’t come forward with a decisive bid and that could prompt him to ponder a move to the Premier League with West Ham.