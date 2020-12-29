West Brom is said to be interested in free agent Ahmed Musa, according to Birmingham Live.

The interest was generated when Slaven Bilic was still the Baggies manager.

The player is also keen on a return to Europe and is hoping for a chance.

He has also said that there has been interest from various other clubs.

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward is currently a free agent after leaving Al-Nassr last month.

He started his youth career at GBS Football academy and had loan spells at local clubs like JUTH FC and Kano Pillars.

Musa’s last English sojourn wasn’t quite a happy one as he struggled to get games and even when he did, he struggled to perform.

However, he still remains a quality forward option.

He has bags of experience in the top-flight and for his country as well.

At 28, he still looks to have enough firepower to help out a side like West Brom.

A quality goal getter, West Brom can take a chance on him given his free agent status.

They would not be losing out on a lot in case this move backfires but could benefit a lot in case it all works out.